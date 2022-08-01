Electronic Structure: Orbitals Example 2

provide the identity of a set of orbital's that exist in the fourth energy level and P sub level. All right. So first of all, we're going to say that the fourth energy level is associated with the fourth shell, which means in equals four. It also means that it's literally the number four that defines that set of orbital's. So here we have four and we have four. So the answer is going to be either B or C. Next, it tells us that we have a P sub level. Remember that's the letter that goes right after the number. They're telling us that it's P. So we're dealing with a four piece set of orbital's, which means that options see is the correct answer.

Hide transcripts