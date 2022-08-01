Electronic Structure: Orbitals Example 1

based on the following atomic orbital shape, which of the following set of values is correct. All right. So what we have here is we have in a lip sees with a circle around it or or dumbbell with a circle around it. We know that that is connected to a particular sub shell letter. Remember above we said that that's connected to the sexual letter of D. So that means the answer can only be see or eat. Yeah, but how do we determine which one is the better answer? Well, remember the limitation of our end value N is connected to the period or rows of the periodic table. The limitation on end is that it has to be a value that is from one to infinity. Can't ever be a number less than one. So an equal zero here is not possible. Mhm. That means that option E would have to be are correct answer.

