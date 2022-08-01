Skip to main content
Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 2

recall that an orbital is the region within a sub shell where to specific electrons can be found. Now, an easy way to understand what an orbital is, realize that it's a combination of your shell number with your sub shall letter. So, for example, shell number, let's say you're dealing with the third shell and let's say we're dealing with our sub shell letter of peak three P would represent an orbital. So just remember an orbital itself is just your show number and sublevel sub shell letter combined together.
