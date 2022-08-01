Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 1

Now there exists a relationship between our sub shell or sub level and the orbital shape. We're going to say that the sub level letter gives information on the orientation. Yeah. Of the orbital that electrons occupy. And when we say orientation, we're just talking about the traveled path the electron takes and this travel path resembles different types of shapes. Now, if we're talking about the sub level letter of s, its orbital shape is just a sphere and it's just one shape. Now, if we're talking about Pete, then we're talking about three dumbbells or three ellipses. We've used that term before. Three ellipses. Each one of these shapes corresponds to an atomic orbital. So the P sub shell has three orbital's attached to it. Each one looks like in lipsky's. Then we're going to say that the d sub shell letter has connected to it. Five different orbital's the first four look like a four leaf clovers, And the 5th shape looks like an ellipses with a ring around it. Now, of course, we know that there is another sub level letter and that is F. We're gonna say it's ignored because it has the most shape and is beyond the scope of this course. So what you should have noticed is as we go from S. P two D. The number of shapes is increasing. We start out with one, then three, then five. So the pattern is we're adding two more shapes each time. So technically, if we wanted to look at the F sub level itself, we expected to have seven different shapes because again, we keep adding to to the number of shapes as you go from S to F. Again, you don't need to know what these F sub shell letter shapes are, just realize that there's a lot of them. Okay, so keep this in mind. We're talking about sub shells and orbital shape, that there is a connection between the two.

