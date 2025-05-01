Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be an example of pH-based protein denaturation?
A
Frying bacon on a skillet.
B
Adding lemon juice to milk.
C
Kneading dough to create bread.
D
Thawing a bag of frozen shrimp.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that protein denaturation involves the disruption of a protein's native structure, which can be caused by changes in temperature, pH, mechanical forces, or chemicals.
Recognize that pH-based denaturation specifically refers to changes in the protein structure caused by altering the acidity or alkalinity of the environment, which affects the ionic bonds and hydrogen bonds stabilizing the protein.
Analyze each option: frying bacon involves heat (thermal denaturation), kneading dough involves mechanical force, thawing shrimp involves temperature change but not pH, and adding lemon juice introduces acid, changing the pH.
Conclude that adding lemon juice to milk lowers the pH, causing the milk proteins (casein) to denature and coagulate, which is a classic example of pH-based protein denaturation.
Therefore, the correct example of pH-based protein denaturation is adding lemon juice to milk.
Watch next
Master Protein Denaturation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules