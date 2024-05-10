26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
The Genetic Code
Problem 26.71
Insulin is synthesized as preproinsulin, which has 81 amino acids. How many heterocyclic bases must be present in the informational DNA strand to code for preproinsulin (assuming no introns are present)?
