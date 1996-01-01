Which of the following is the smallest part of an element that still retains the chemical properties of that element?
A
Atom
B
Electron
C
Proton
D
Molecule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the smallest part of an element that still retains the chemical properties of that element.
Recall the definitions of the options: An electron is a subatomic particle with a negative charge, a proton is a positively charged subatomic particle, an atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties, and a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together.
Recognize that electrons and protons are subatomic particles and do not individually retain the chemical properties of an element.
Understand that a molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together, so it is larger than an atom.
Conclude that the atom is the smallest unit that retains the chemical properties of an element.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules