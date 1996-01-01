Which of the following best describes a chemical property of sodium (Na)?
A
Sodium has a melting point of 98 °C.
B
Sodium reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas.
C
Sodium conducts electricity in its solid state.
D
Sodium is a soft, silvery metal at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
Option 1: "Sodium has a melting point of 98 °C" describes a physical property because melting point is a physical characteristic that does not involve a chemical change.
Option 2: "Sodium reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction where sodium changes into new substances.
Option 3 and 4: "Sodium conducts electricity in its solid state" and "Sodium is a soft, silvery metal at room temperature" are physical properties describing conductivity and appearance, respectively.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules