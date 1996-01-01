Which of the following is a chemical substance that organisms require to live?
A
Sulfur hexafluoride
B
Oxygen
C
Methane
D
Carbon dioxide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a chemical substance required by organisms to live: it must be essential for biological processes such as respiration, energy production, or cellular function.
Evaluate each option based on its biological role: Sulfur hexafluoride (SF\_6) is an inert gas used industrially and has no biological role in living organisms.
Methane (CH\_4) is a simple hydrocarbon and a source of energy for some microorganisms but is not universally required by all organisms to live.
Carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is a product of respiration and used by plants in photosynthesis, but it is not directly required by most organisms to live; rather, it is a waste product or a resource for plants.
Oxygen (O\_2) is essential for aerobic respiration in most organisms, enabling the production of energy necessary for survival, making it the chemical substance required by organisms to live.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules