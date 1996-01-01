Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option: Breaking a glass is a physical change because the glass is only physically broken into pieces, but its chemical composition remains the same.
Melting of ice is a physical change because ice changes from solid to liquid water, but the chemical formula H\_2O remains unchanged.
Boiling of water is also a physical change where liquid water turns into water vapor, but the chemical identity of H\_2O does not change.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the environment to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different chemical properties from pure iron.
