How does a molecular compound typically compare to the elements that make up the compound in terms of chemical properties?
A
A molecular compound is always less reactive than its constituent elements.
B
A molecular compound always has the same chemical properties as its constituent elements.
C
A molecular compound usually has chemical properties that are different from those of its constituent elements.
D
A molecular compound is always more metallic than its constituent elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a molecular compound is formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together, resulting in a substance with new properties.
Recall that the chemical properties of elements are based on their atomic structure and reactivity, but when they combine, the resulting compound's properties depend on the nature of the chemical bonds and the arrangement of atoms.
Recognize that the properties of a molecular compound are generally different from those of the individual elements because the compound's atoms share or transfer electrons to form stable molecules, altering characteristics like reactivity, melting point, and conductivity.
Note that it is not always true that a molecular compound is less reactive or more metallic than its elements; these properties vary depending on the specific elements and the type of bonding involved.
Conclude that the best general statement is that a molecular compound usually has chemical properties that are different from those of its constituent elements.
