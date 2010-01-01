Intro to Buffers Practice Problems

Select the statements that correctly describe buffers.

a) The pH of a buffer solution does not change significantly when any amount of a strong acid is added.

b) An acid added to the buffer solution reacts with the weak base of the buffer.

c) The pH of a buffer solution is determined by the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of strong acid.

d) A buffer is generally made up of a weak acid and its conjugate base.

e) The Ka of a buffer does not change when any amount of an acid is added to the buffer solution.