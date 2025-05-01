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19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics

Gibbs Free Energy: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet

Gibbs Free Energy Practice Problems

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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Enthalpy Calculator (Hess’s Law)

Quickly calculate enthalpy changes using Hess’s Law with steps.

Chemistry Constants (Quick Reference)

One-click copy of essential general chemistry constants

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) Calculator

Calculate ΔG from ΔH, ΔS, T or K/Q with steps

Activity Coefficient Calculator

Calculate ionic activity coefficients using Debye–Hückel and Davies equations

Reaction Quotient (Q) Calculator

Calculate Qc or Qp with steps, charts, and shift prediction

Entropy Calculator

Calculate entropy changes for gases, heating, and phase changes

Gibbs’ Phase Rule Calculator

Calculate system degrees of freedom from components, phases, and reactions