11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true for the bond lengths in phenanthrene?
a. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C≡C triple bonds.
b. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C=C double bonds.
c. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to the intermediate between C-C single bonds and C=C double bonds.
d. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C-C single bonds.
e. None of the above
