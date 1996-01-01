11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
SO32- ion has 3 oxygen atoms connected to a sulfur atom. Does SO32- ion have equivalent resonance structures? If yes, how many?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, it does not have equivalent resonance structures
B
Yes, it has 1 equivalent resonance structure
C
Yes, it has 2 equivalent resonance structures
D
Yes, it has 3 equivalent resonance structures
E
Yes, it has 4 equivalent resonance structures