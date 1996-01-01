13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the triple point of water, the solid phase, liquid phase, vapor phase, and air are in equilibrium at 1 atm pressure. Is this statement correct? Briefly explain.
In the triple point of water, the solid phase, liquid phase, vapor phase, and air are in equilibrium at 1 atm pressure. Is this statement correct? Briefly explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is correct.
B
The statement is incorrect. In the triple point of water, no air is present in the system.
C
The statement is incorrect. In the triple point of water, air is present in the system but a pressure greater than 1 atm pressure.