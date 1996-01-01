13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molar volume of F2 and SO2 gas are 22.35 and 21.94 L, respectively, under standard temperature and pressure. Will the molar volume of the solid state of the gases be similar to the molar volume of their gaseous state?
The molar volume of F2 and SO2 gas are 22.35 and 21.94 L, respectively, under standard temperature and pressure. Will the molar volume of the solid state of the gases be similar to the molar volume of their gaseous state?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molar volume of solid SO2 is smaller than that of solid F2
B
The molar volume of solid SO2 is similar to that of solid F2
C
The molar volume of solid SO2 is larger than that of solid F2
D
The molar volume of solid SO2 is equal to that of solid F2