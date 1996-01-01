19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prove using ΔG°rxn that the following reaction is not spontaneous at 298 K under standard conditions:
Na2O2(s) + O2 (g) → 2 NaO2(s)
Prove using ΔG°rxn that the following reaction is not spontaneous at 298 K under standard conditions:
Na2O2(s) + O2 (g) → 2 NaO2(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous because its ΔG°rxn is -10.9kJ
B
The reaction is not spontaneous because its ΔG°rxn is 29.9kJ
C
The reaction is spontaneous because its ΔG°rxn is -29.9 kJ
D
The reaction is not spontaneous because its ΔG°rxn is 10.9 kJ