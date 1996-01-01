9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An injection laser diode (ILD) radiates light with a wavelength of 325 nm. Where does this radiation fall on the electromagnetic spectrum? All the energy output of the ILD was measured over a period of 92 seconds and the total energy recorded is 0.24 J. Calculate the number of photons emitted per second.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
UV light; 4.3×1015 photons/s
B
UV light; 2.4×1015 photons/s
C
Visible light; 4.3×1015 photons/s
D
Visible light; 2.4×1015 photons/s