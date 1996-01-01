9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each of which is sensitive to a particular range of visible light wavelengths as illustrated in the following figure (the color of the graph does not represent the actual color illustrated by each curve). Which of the following explains why the sky looks blue despite the fact that the atmosphere scatters solar radiation at all wavelengths?
A
Blue light has a longer wavelength so it is scattered well and our eyes are more sensitive to blue light.
B
Blue light has a longer wavelength so it is not scattered well and our eyes are more sensitive to blue light.
C
Blue light has a shorter wavelength so it is scattered well and our eyes are more sensitive to blue light.
D
Blue light has a shorter wavelength so it is scattered not well and our eyes are more sensitive to blue light.