3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
MX3 is formed from the reaction between an unidentified metal M and an unidentified halogen X. The compound decomposes when heated and produces MX and X2.
MX3(s) → MX (s) + X2(g)
When 1.18 g of MX3 is heated, 1.07 g of M and 34.76 mL of X2 gas are obtained. The volume of 1.00 mol of X2 under the reaction condition is 22.41 L. Determine the identity of halogen X and its atomic weight.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The halogen X is fluorine (F) with atomic weight of 19.0 g/mol
B
The halogen X is chlorine (Cl) with atomic weight of 35.4 g/mol.
C
The halogen X is bromine (Br) with atomic weight of 79.9 g/mol
D
The halogen X is iodine (I) with atomic weight of 127 g/mol