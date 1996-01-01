3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of leucine, an amino acid, is shown below. A 0.02 mol sample of leucine undergoes combustion analysis. Calculate the moles of CO2 and H2O formed.
A
0.10 mol CO2 and 0.15 mol H2O
B
0.12 mol CO2 and 0.13 mol H2O
C
0.14 mol CO2 and 0.11 mol H2O
D
0.16 mol CO2 and 0.09 mol H2O