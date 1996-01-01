A sample of vinegar containing acetic acid and water is burned. Vinegar burns and produces water, while the water in the sample just evaporates. The water produced by the combustion of vinegar, as well as the water that evaporates, is collected. The combustion reaction is

CH 3 COOH (aq) + O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + H 2 O (g)

When 5.00 g of the sample is burned, 3.64 g of water is collected. How many grams of acetic acid and water are there in the original sample?