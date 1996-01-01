15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 500 K, the reaction 2 A + B → C has a rate constant of 4.8 × 10–3 M–2 s–1. The reaction is first order in A and second order in B. What is the rate at 500 K if [A] = 0.250 M and [B] = 0.090 M?
At 500 K, the reaction 2 A + B → C has a rate constant of 4.8 × 10–3 M–2 s–1. The reaction is first order in A and second order in B. What is the rate at 500 K if [A] = 0.250 M and [B] = 0.090 M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.42 × 10–4 M s–1
B
3.89 × 10–5 M s–1
C
7.01 × 10–5 M s–1
D
9.72 × 10–6 M s–1