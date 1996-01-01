15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction 2 I–(aq) + S2O82–(aq) → I2(aq) + 2 SO42–(aq) at 30°C. Experiments using very low reactant concentrations show the following data:
Calculate the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.45 × 105 M–2 s–1
B
5.91 × 105 M–2 s–1
C
6.02 × 105 M–2 s–1
D
9.33 × 105 M–2 s–1