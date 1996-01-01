14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute.
5.5% NaNO3 by mass (in water)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tb = 100.70 °C, Tf = 1.27°C
B
Tb = 99.30 °C, Tf = 1.27°C
C
Tb = 100.70 °C, Tf = –2.55°C
D
Tb = 99.30 °C, Tf = –2.55°C