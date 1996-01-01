8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methanol is produced globally by reacting a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen over a transition metal catalyst. Provide a balanced chemical equation for the combustion of methanol and determine the value of ΔH°rxn.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(g)
ΔH°rxn = -476.8 kJ/mol
B
2 CH3OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
ΔH°rxn = -726.7 kJ/mol
C
2 CH3OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(l)
ΔH°rxn = -1453.4 kJ/mol
D
2 CH3OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(l)
ΔH°rxn = -726.7 kJ/mol
