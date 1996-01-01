8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the information from the table below, calculate the ΔH°rxn for the reaction of ammonia and oxygen to produce nitric oxide and water vapor.
4 NH3 + 5 O2 → 4 NO + 6 H2O
Using the information from the table below, calculate the ΔH°rxn for the reaction of ammonia and oxygen to produce nitric oxide and water vapor.
4 NH3 + 5 O2 → 4 NO + 6 H2O
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–665 kJ
B
–901 kJ
C
–1270 kJ
D
–2193 kJ