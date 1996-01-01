18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following equilibrium reaction
NH3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq).
What would happen to the pH of the solution if a salt of NH4+(aq) is added to a solution of NH3(aq) at equilibrium?
Consider the following equilibrium reaction
NH3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq).
What would happen to the pH of the solution if a salt of NH4+(aq) is added to a solution of NH3(aq) at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pH of the solution will not change.
B
The pH of the solution will increase.
C
The pH of the solution will decrease.