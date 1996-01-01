6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A base with a formula of MOH and a mass of 5.57 g was dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. The resulting solution was titrated with a 1.65 M HCl solution. A volume of 60.2 mL of the HCl solution was needed to reach the equivalence point. Determine the identity of M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na
B
Sc
C
Rb
D
K