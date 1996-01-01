6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following series of reactions show the production of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) from the extraction process of lead:
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
H2SO4 + SO3(g) → H2S2O7(l)
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2 H2SO4(l)
If you want to obtain 200.0 L of 0.175 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, calculate the mass of PbS in grams you are required to start with assuming that each of the steps has a 100% yield (including the 2nd step).
The following series of reactions show the production of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) from the extraction process of lead:
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
H2SO4 + SO3(g) → H2S2O7(l)
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2 H2SO4(l)
If you want to obtain 200.0 L of 0.175 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, calculate the mass of PbS in grams you are required to start with assuming that each of the steps has a 100% yield (including the 2nd step).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3756 g
B
8374 g
C
4187 g
D
16748 g