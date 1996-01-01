The following series of reactions show the production of sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) from the extraction process of lead:

2 PbS(s) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 PbO(s) + 2 SO 2 (g)

2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 3 (g)

H 2 SO 4 + SO 3 (g) → H 2 S 2 O 7 (l)

H 2 S 2 O 7 (l) + H 2 O(l) → 2 H 2 SO 4 (l)

If you want to obtain 200.0 L of 0.175 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, calculate the mass of PbS in grams you are required to start with assuming that each of the steps has a 100% yield (including the 2nd step).