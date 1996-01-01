During the weekend, you stayed in your vacation villa in the countryside when a blackout happened. You desire to create a battery to charge your phone. You brought a liquid foundation with you which can be used to make a 1.00 M Mg2+ solution. You have bathroom cleaners in your villa that can produce a 1.00 M H 2 O 2 solution. You also made a salt bridge from tissue paper soaked in a KNO 3 solution made from makeup primer.

Determine the voltage that can be produced. (E° red,Mg2+ = −2.37 V; E° red,H 2 O 2 = 1.78 V)