80PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the weekend, you stayed in your vacation villa in the countryside when a blackout happened. You desire to create a battery to charge your phone. You brought a liquid foundation with you which can be used to make a 1.00 M Mg2+ solution. You have bathroom cleaners in your villa that can produce a 1.00 M H2O2 solution. You also made a salt bridge from tissue paper soaked in a KNO3 solution made from makeup primer.
Determine the voltage that can be produced. (E°red,Mg2+ = −2.37 V; E°red,H2O2 = 1.78 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−4.15 V
B
0.590 V
C
4.15 V
D
−0.590 V