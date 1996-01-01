6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced equation and calculate the value of E° for the formation of O2 and H2O from H2O2 given the following half-reactions and corresponding E° values:
H2O2(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → 2 H2O(l) E°H2O2→H2O = 1.78 V
O2(g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → H2O2(aq) E°O2→H2O2 = 0.70 V
Determine if the reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
Provide the balanced equation and calculate the value of E° for the formation of O2 and H2O from H2O2 given the following half-reactions and corresponding E° values:
H2O2(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → 2 H2O(l) E°H2O2→H2O = 1.78 V
O2(g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → H2O2(aq) E°O2→H2O2 = 0.70 V
Determine if the reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2H2O2(aq) → 2H2O(l) + O2(g)
E°cell = −1.08 V
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.
E°cell = −1.08 V
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.
B
3H2O2(aq) + 2H+(aq)→ 4H2O(l) + O2(g)
E°cell = 2.48 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
E°cell = 2.48 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
C
2H2O2(aq) → 2H2O(l) + O2(g)
E°cell = 1.08 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
E°cell = 1.08 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
D
3H2O2(aq) + 2H+(aq)→ 4H2O(l) + O2(g)
E°cell = −2.48 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
E°cell = −2.48 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.