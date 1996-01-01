Provide the balanced equation and calculate the value of E° for the formation of O 2 and H 2 O from H 2 O 2 given the following half-reactions and corresponding E° values:

H 2 O 2 (aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → 2 H 2 O(l) E° H 2 O 2 →H 2 O = 1.78 V

O 2 (g) + 2 H+(aq) + 2e− → H 2 O 2 (aq) E° O 2 →H 2 O 2 = 0.70 V

Determine if the reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.