17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value for the equilibrium constant for the following reactions using dissociation constants
(i) HCrO4- + OH- ⇌ CrO42- + H2O
(ii) C6H5NH3+ + HS- ⇌ C6H5NH2 + H2S
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 3.0x10-7
(ii) 2.4x10-5
B
(i) 3.0x10-21
(ii) 8.9x10-8
C
(i) 3.0x10-7
(ii) 2.1x10-12
D
(i) 3.0x107
(ii) 2.9x102
