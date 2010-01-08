17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following oxyanions in order of increasing basicity based on the acid-dissociation constants (Ka) given below: SeO32–, AsO43–, SeO42–, and CrO42–.
H2SeO3: Ka1 = 2.3×10–3, Ka2 = 5.3×10–9
H3AsO4: Ka1 = 5.6×10–3, Ka2 = 1.0×10–7, Ka3 = 3.0×10–12
H2SeO4: Ka1 = very large, Ka2 = 2.2×10–2
H2CrO4: Ka1 = 1.8×10–1, Ka2 = 3.0×10–7
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SeO42– < CrO42– < SeO32– < AsO43–
B
SeO42– < SeO32– < CrO42– < AsO43–
C
SeO42– < AsO43– < SeO32– < CrO42–
D
AsO43– < SeO42– < SeO32– < CrO42–
E
AsO43– < SeO32– < SeO42– < CrO42–