8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ceramic bowl has an initial temperature of 21.0°C and absorbs 1.62×103 J of heat. The final temperature recorded was 65.3°C. Calculate the mass of the ceramic bowl if it has a specific heat capacity of 0.323 J/g•°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
157 g
B
76.8 g
C
113 g
D
94.1 g