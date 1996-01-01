The activity series of halogens can be illustrated by the following reactions:

Cl 2 (aq) + 2 NaBr(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Br 2 (aq)

Br 2 (aq) + 2 NaI(aq) → 2 NaBr(aq) + I 2 (aq)

Based on these reactions, predict the most stable halogen upon mixing with other halides.