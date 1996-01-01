6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activity series of halogens can be illustrated by the following reactions:
Cl2(aq) + 2 NaBr(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Br2(aq)
Br2(aq) + 2 NaI(aq) → 2 NaBr(aq) + I2(aq)
Based on these reactions, predict the most stable halogen upon mixing with other halides.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F2
B
I2
C
Cl2
D
Br2