6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen dioxide gas (NO2) is widely used as an oxidizer in hybrid rocket fuels. In the process, NO2 is reduced. The structure of NO2 is shown below. Explain why NO2 is easily reduced.
A
NO2 contains two oxygens, giving it a strong tendency to lose an electron.
B
NO2 contains two oxygens, giving it a strong tendency to gain an electron.
C
NO2 has an unpaired electron, giving it a strong tendency to gain an electron.
D
NO2 has an unpaired electron, giving it a strong tendency to lose an electron.