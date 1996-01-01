6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following substances: 5.00 g powdered platinum and 5.00 g powdered chromium metal. Identify the metal that will react with 650.0 mL of a 0.500 M nickel (II) nitrate solution. Assuming that the reaction goes to completion, calculate the molarity of the Ni2+ ions remaining after the reaction is complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.197 M
B
0.278 M
C
0.500 M
D
0.303 M