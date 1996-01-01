8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of phenol (C6H5OH(s)) under standard conditions is shown below:
C6H5OH(s) + 7 O2 (g) → 6 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH°rxn = -3054 kJ/mol
Calculate the ΔH°f for C6H5OH(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-72.52 kJ/mol
B
-143.1 kJ/mol
C
-286.2 kJ/mol
D
-164.4 kJ/mol