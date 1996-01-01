Trinitrotoluene (C 7 H 5 N 3 O 6 ) or more commonly known as TNT, is used as a high explosive for military and industrial applications. The reaction for its explosion is shown below:

2 C 7 H 5 N 3 O 6 (s) → 12 CO(g) + 2 C(s) + 5 H 2 (g) + 3 N 2 (g) ΔH° rxn = -20,306 kJ