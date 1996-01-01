8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Trinitrotoluene (C7H5N3O6) or more commonly known as TNT, is used as a high explosive for military and industrial applications. The reaction for its explosion is shown below:
2 C7H5N3O6(s) → 12 CO(g) + 2 C(s) + 5 H2(g) + 3 N2(g) ΔH°rxn = -20,306 kJ
Calculate ΔH°f for Trinitrotoluene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-8461 kJ/mol
B
9490 kJ/mol
C
2640 kJ/mol
D
-6934 kJ/mol