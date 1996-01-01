8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sun hits the Earth providing 172 W per square meter. A 1.29 m2 patch of a solid sample with an initial temperature of -3.80 °C is placed under the sun for 15.0 hours. If the sunlight uniformly penetrates the sample to a depth of 1.50 cm and it does not melt, what will be its final temperature? (enthalpy of fusion of liquid sample = 6.01 kJ/mol, specific heat capacity of solid sample = 2.032 J/g°C)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
172 °C
B
100 °C
C
305 °C
D
153 °C