3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that you are performing a stoichiometric calculation wherein you want to calculate the mass of the product from a given mass of reactant. After writing the balanced chemical equation and determining the mole ratio, what is the next step in the mass calculation for the reaction?
Assume that you are performing a stoichiometric calculation wherein you want to calculate the mass of the product from a given mass of reactant. After writing the balanced chemical equation and determining the mole ratio, what is the next step in the mass calculation for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Perform a mole-to-mole comparison between the reactant and products.
B
Convert the grams of the reactant to moles using its molar mass.
C
Convert the moles of the reactant to grams using molar mass.
D
Perform a mass-to-mass comparison between the reactant and products.