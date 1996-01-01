3. Chemical Reactions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound zirconium silicate, ZrSiO4(s), can be prepared by reacting ZrO2(s) and SiO2(s) at high temperatures. Calculate the moles and mass of ZrO2 needed to produce 3.500 g of ZrSiO4(s). Assume that the reaction goes to completion.
A
0.01909 mol ZrO2; 2.352 g ZrO2
B
0.01990 mol ZrO2; 2.452 g ZrO2
C
0.02587 mol ZrO2; 3.188 g ZrO2
D
0.01858 mol ZrO2; 2.290 g ZrO2