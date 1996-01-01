3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lighters commonly use butane gas (C4H10) for fuel. Calculate the mass of carbon dioxide (in g) produced upon the complete combustion of 56.0 mL of butane fluid (approximate contents of a refill bottle). Assume that the density of the fluid is 0.573 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
97.2 g CO2
B
59.6 g CO2
C
35.1 g CO2
D
78.4 g CO2