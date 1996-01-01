3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
A reaction that takes place during the extraction of copper metal is the formation of copper metal and CO from Cu2O and solid carbon. Calculate the mass of Cu2O required to form 596 kg of copper and the amount of CO produced in the same scenario.
A
385 kg Cu2O, 95.8 kg CO
B
598 kg Cu2O, 164 kg CO
C
897 kg Cu2O, 254 kg CO
D
671 kg Cu2O, 131 kg CO