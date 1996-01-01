3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of Fe2O3 and CO produces Fe3O4 and CO2. The Fe3O4 can be converted to FeO with its reaction with CO, forming CO2 as a byproduct. FeO can then react with CO to form Fe and CO2. If there are 63.5 g of Fe2O3 initially, calculate the amount of Fe produced following the series of reactions.
The reaction of Fe2O3 and CO produces Fe3O4 and CO2. The Fe3O4 can be converted to FeO with its reaction with CO, forming CO2 as a byproduct. FeO can then react with CO to form Fe and CO2. If there are 63.5 g of Fe2O3 initially, calculate the amount of Fe produced following the series of reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
59.6 g Fe
B
44.4 g Fe
C
72.5 g Fe
D
35.1 g Fe