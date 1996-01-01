The reaction of Fe 2 O 3 and CO produces Fe 3 O 4 and CO 2 . The Fe 3 O 4 can be converted to FeO with its reaction with CO, forming CO 2 as a byproduct. FeO can then react with CO to form Fe and CO 2 . If there are 63.5 g of Fe 2 O 3 initially, calculate the amount of Fe produced following the series of reactions.