13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the compounds methyl acetate (C3H6O2) and acetone (C3H6O). As the temperature increases, their order of volatility also changes. For this to occur, determine the quantity that must be different for methyl acetate and acetone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
temperature and pressure
B
slope, ΔHvap, and y-intercept
C
pressure and y-intercept
D
slope only