A hydrocarbon of unknown chemical formula (C X H Y ) undergoes combustion with excess O 2 to produce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and water (H 2 O). When 4.813 g of the hydrocarbon was burned, all CO 2 produced reacted completely with 600.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH solution as described in the following equation:

2KOH(aq) + CO 2 (g) → K 2 CO 3 (aq) + H 2 O(l)

Determine the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.