6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrocarbon of unknown chemical formula (CXHY) undergoes combustion with excess O2 to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). When 4.813 g of the hydrocarbon was burned, all CO2 produced reacted completely with 600.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH solution as described in the following equation:
2KOH(aq) + CO2(g) → K2CO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Determine the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
A hydrocarbon of unknown chemical formula (CXHY) undergoes combustion with excess O2 to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). When 4.813 g of the hydrocarbon was burned, all CO2 produced reacted completely with 600.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH solution as described in the following equation:
2KOH(aq) + CO2(g) → K2CO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Determine the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2H3
B
CH
C
CH4
D
C2H5