Transition metal sulfides are highly insoluble and can be precipitated using either dilute solutions of H 2 S or Na 2 S. An aqueous solution contains 1.45 g nickel(II) chloride. A second solution that contains 0.950 g Na 2 S is poured into the first solution to produce a black precipitate of nickel(II) sulfide. Write a balanced chemical equation for the precipitation reaction and calculate the amount of nickel(II) sulfide formed.