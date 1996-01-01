3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transition metal sulfides are highly insoluble and can be precipitated using either dilute solutions of H2S or Na2S. An aqueous solution contains 1.45 g nickel(II) chloride. A second solution that contains 0.950 g Na2S is poured into the first solution to produce a black precipitate of nickel(II) sulfide. Write a balanced chemical equation for the precipitation reaction and calculate the amount of nickel(II) sulfide formed.
Transition metal sulfides are highly insoluble and can be precipitated using either dilute solutions of H2S or Na2S. An aqueous solution contains 1.45 g nickel(II) chloride. A second solution that contains 0.950 g Na2S is poured into the first solution to produce a black precipitate of nickel(II) sulfide. Write a balanced chemical equation for the precipitation reaction and calculate the amount of nickel(II) sulfide formed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.10 g
B
1.02 g
C
1.23 g
D
1.28 g